Avetta Wins Multiple 2023 Stevie Awards for Customer Service

OREM, Utah and HOUSTON—March 21, 2023—Avetta®, the leading provider of contractor prequalification software, announces that its Support Center Team has won a Gold Stevie® Award for Contact Center of the Year for Technology Industries and a Silver Award for Customer Service Department of the Year for Computer Software companies in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Avetta Support Center Team was recognized in the categories for companies with more than 100 customer service employees for improving satisfaction scores and reducing customer wait times. Customer satisfaction has risen to a score of 8 or more while wait times are at industry-leading levels—less than 1 minute. Stevie judges commended the company for its investment in customer-first culture, processes, capabilities, technology and training—pointing out Avetta’s “above-par industry standard numbers for an organization of its scale.”

“Avetta’s 250 contact center employees understand the ‘why’; Their service to our 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries is essential to the company’s powerful vision—making sure workers get home from their jobs safely, every day,” said Richard Parke, SVP, Global Supplier Services at Avetta.

“We are honored by Stevie’s recognition of our commitment to Customer Delight and leveraging customer feedback to create sustained and continued improvement for our clients’ health, safety and sustainability compliance programs,” Parke notes.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry in 49 nations and territories were considered in this year’s Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.”

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, March 3.

The Support Center Team was also recently named a 2022 Service Excellence Up and Comer in the 2022 International Service Excellence Awards (ISEA), presented by the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) and the International Council of Customer Service Organizations (ICCSO).

About Avetta

The Avetta contractor prequalification SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their contractors to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain multi-risk management network to manage contractor safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance, and business and financial risk. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For contractors in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 47%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our contractors receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ contractors across 120+ countries.

