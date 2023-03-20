VisionNav Robotics displays autonomous forklifts

The VNP15 autonomous forklift from VisonNav Robotics uses advanced 3D navigation technology to enable the autonomous movement and positioning of pallets and other heavy goods. The VNP15 counterbalanced stacker is designed for complex material handling situations, such as horizontally transferring pallets, multi-layer goods stacking, truck loading, and accessing racks.

This automated guided vehicle (AGV) can transport loads up to 1.5 tons and has a standard lifting height of 3 meters (almost 10 feet). The VNP15 has a stacking accuracy of +/- 20 mm. In addition, the VNP15 can be equipped with a variety of attachments, such as paper roll clamps, foam clamps, stringers, and carton clamps, allowing it to handle a variety of different shaped materials.

This AGV does not require any changes to existing procedures or infrastructure and does not need a magnetic stripe or reflector to be installed. (VisionNav, www.visionnav.com)