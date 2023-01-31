BOXZOOKA WELCOMES ONIA & WEWOREWHAT TO THEIR PORTFOLIO

Boxzooka, the leading tech-enabled global logistics and3PL fulfillment company with a strong focus in wholesale and e-commerce distribution, is thrilled to announce the addition of two new clients – Onia and WeWoreWhat. Boxzooka will exclusively be handling their drop-shipping and B2C fulfillment needs, as well as enabling international shipping with its proprietary landed-cost technology. The two brands will operate out of Boxooka’s Middletown, Pennsylvania warehouse. Boxzooka will provide the highest quality services in e-commerce shipping and fulfillment that these brands and their clients deserve.

Onia is a lifestyle brand founded by Carl Cunow and Nathan Romano that has gained popularity for their ability to be versatile yet minimalistic. WeWoreWhat was founded by Danielle Bernstein and has proven to be extremely successful in both the eCommerce and retail space. Both brands have an impressive portfolio in many categories of apparel including resort wear, ready to wear, swim, and athleisure. Boxzooka will bridge the two distinct ecommerce websites onto a single platform WMS for fulfillment and be responsible for overseeing all order fulfillment of these brands.

“When a client orders products from brands, such as Onia and WeWoreWhat, they expect top tier service from the moment they checkout. Our focus is to make sure that customers receive their products in a timely manner and have a great customer experience. Since we are the first touch point, we need to ensure that the experience is seamless. First impressions are critical” explains CEO, Brendan Heegan.

“Onia has grown so much over the past few years, and we are super excited to partner with Boxzooka to bring our customer experience to the next level”, explains a spokesperson from the brand.

Boxzooka is thrilled to work with the teams at Onia and WeWoreWhat, and is excited to help streamline with their operational processes fulfillment needs as their preferred 3PL fulfillment and technology partner.

About Boxzooka

Boxzooka is committed to going the extra mile to help solve daily operational challenges to exceed service level expectations. Boxzooka is recognized as a leading, reliable, and technologically-advanced order fulfillment and global international selling business partner and checkout platform for e-commerce retailers and wholesalers. For more information, visit our website at www.boxzooka.com