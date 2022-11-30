Fulfillment Facility Improved Efficiencies by 4x

Download this case study to explore how Winit relied on Hai Robotics' intelligent case picking robotic system as the core technology to advance their facility, alleviate labor woes, and create operational resilience that helped propel the company's success over the last 2 years.

Hai Robotics: Fulfillment Facility Improved Efficiencies by 4x
November 30, 2022
Winit's e-commerce fulfillment facility in the U.K. improved their workflow efficiencies by 3-4x, increased their operator efficiency rate by 50%, perfected their on-time order delivery to near 100%, and increased their storage density by 60% with the use of advanced robotic storage solutions.

Material Handling Robotics Robotic Picking and Loading
