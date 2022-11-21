Custom Industrial Products Introduces “ChIP” as its New Brand Ambassador

Melbourne, Fla., November 21, 2022 – Say hello to ChIP, Custom Industrial Product’s newest addition to its family! ChIP acts as the brand ambassador for Custom Industrial Products, a leading material handling innovator specializing in vertical reciprocating conveyors (VRCs), mezzanines and other safety-related products.

ChIP is a reflection of Custom Industrial Products and its founding principles of hard work, and developing the right solutions based on safety and improved efficiencies for its customers. Custom Industrial Products opened its doors to business in 1995 and has helped customers discover newfound levels of productivity, dynamic new spaces, and experience responsive customer service – all while keeping safety at the forefront. These are the fundamental elements that comprise ChIP and have successfully positioned Custom Industrial Products as the go-to material handling brand for nearly 30 years.

“Custom Industrial Products has built a reputation of trust and dependability through years of proven, reliable service,” said Kevin Powers, Vice President of Sales, Custom Industrial Products. “We’re excited to have ChIP help tell our story in a fun, lighthearted way.”

In the coming months ChIP will become animated in areas on the company’s website (https://customindprod.com/), and also play a key role within the company’s marketing initiatives.



Custom Industrial Products’ equipment operates daily in industries such as warehouse and distribution centers, automotive dealerships, manufacturing, food and beverage, education, aerospace, retailers and wholesalers, military and government.

For more information on Custom Industrial Products, visit (https://customindprod.com/) or call 800.699.2212.

About Custom Industrial Products

Custom Industrial Products (CIP) is a manufacturing company with innovative products and solutions that serve the material handling needs of manufacturing, auto dealerships, warehousing, and much more. CIP VRC (Vertical Reciprocating Conveyor) Lifts are recognized as the best in the industry.

Established in 1995, CIP has grown to its present 126,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, located on a 10-acre property along Florida’s Space Coast. CIP’s hands-on manufacturing staff consists of a wide variety of trades and skills, including, Certified Welders, Machinists, (CAD/CAM) Drafters, Material Handlers/Assemblers, Quality Control Staff, Design Engineers, and Powder Coat Staff, and support personnel that operate state-of-the-art Powder Coating System, Robotic Welding Station, Semi-Automatic Weld Stations, CNC Machine Shop & CNC Cutting System, and more. For more information on Custom Industrial Products, visit (https://customindprod.com/) or call 800.699.2212.