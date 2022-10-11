Bastian Solutions Receives Unprecedented Fourth Workplace Honor

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is excited to announce the honor of an additional top workplace award, making a total of

four for the company this year.

The company has been awarded with the Best Companies to Work for in Texas by the Texas Association of Business. Selected from an extensive

survey process, the data collected allows information and honest feedback about the workplace deeming the company’s culture, honorable.

“Bastian Solutions is honored to have four awards in multiple states throughout the country. We pride ourselves on a philosophy of promoting integrity,

inclusion and innovation and our people are truly the foundation of these practices,” said Aaron Jones, President & CEO of Bastian Solutions.

Earlier this year, Bastian had been awarded with ‘Best Place to Work’ in Indiana and Kentucky and a ‘Top Workplace’ in St. Louis, Mo. The Indiana

Chamber of Commerce honored Bastian with an overall seventh place finish in the major companies’ category with the Kentucky office receiving a 17th place finish, while the St. Louis office had a strong showing in the small company category.

The Bastian Solutions team is looking for top talent! Collaboration, respect and integrity are at the heart of our day-to-day activities. If you are interested in the rapidly growing supply chain industry, check out our current openings and see how you can make an impact.

About Bastian Solutions

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a trusted supply

chain integration partner committed to providing clients a competitive

advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production

solutions. By combining data-driven designs, scalable material handling

systems, and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad

spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries. For more information,

visit bastiansolutions.com