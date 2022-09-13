Crank | AMETEK partners with OsakaNDS to extend GUI development services & support in Japan

OTTAWA, September 8, 2022 - We are excited to announce that Crank |AMETEK has partnered with OsakaNDS to extend graphical UI development services and support in Japan. This partnership will help streamline high-performance GUI development for embedded system developers in the region.

With a focus on advancing embedded system development with automotive devices (MaaS, connected car, ADS), smart appliances, and industrial equipment (including AI & IoT), OsakaNDS has been helping embedded system clients for over 40 years.

To further expand its services, OsakaNDS created the Advanced Technology Center to provide customers with professional services as a solution aimed at helping differentiate their products with cutting-edge hardware & software technology. This new partnership will make it easier for developers of embedded devices to design GUI experiences without limits.

"We are really excited to help clients in creating new value with the technology of Crank, which has more than 500 million units worldwide," said Yutaka Toida, Director, Advanced Technology Center at OsakaNDS. "As an easy-to-use UI development tool, Storyboard can not only help our customers in their development but with improving the CX - customer experience of their products." We (OsakaNDS) look to provide customers with high quality and cutting-edge technology and offering Storyboard helps us with creating more value for manufacturers in Japan."

Storyboard was built to help embedded development teams create modern and intuitive touch screen experiences. Through it, designers and developers can work together collaboratively in an efficient development workflow to ensure UI/UX design elements are preserved while optimizing the application for performance on the target hardware. With Storyboard, teams can accelerate UI development, iterate on design changes more quickly and have maximum UI flexibility across hardware and OS platforms, resulting in unmatched performance and experiences on touch devices.

"Today's customers expect an intuitive touch screen experience; however, delays in development can often compound to a point where the UX gets compromised in their rush to get to market on time," said Martin Jomphe, General Manager at Crank. "Together, we're providing the necessary resources for companies, developers, and UI designers to create touch screen experiences for their embedded products that exceed consumer expectations."

About OsakaNDS:

OsakaNDS contributes to customer value creation with embedded technology and system integration. OsakaNDS’s Advanced Technology Center, provides products with professional services as the solution provider and makes differentiation with cutting-edge technology on hardware and software.

To learn more, visit www.nds-osk.co.jp

About Crank | AMETEK:

Crank | AMETEK is a global innovator in embedded GUI solutions that accelerate the design and development of modern UX for tomorrow's IoT devices. Through the Storyboard framework, Crank drives innovation and faster time to market for brands wanting to deliver sophisticated customer experiences and unmatched performance.

With decades of domain expertise, brands such as Coca-Cola, John Deere, and Vorwerk rely on Crank to bridge the gap between UX vision and customer expectations.

To learn more, visit www.cranksoftware.com.