AscendTMS Becomes The First TMS Software To Provide Live Trucking Insurance Quotes With New Program

Tampa, Florida – June 6, 2022 – CarrierHQ, a rapidly growing Indianapolis based Insurtech firm today announces a partnership with InMotion Global, Inc., maker of AscendTMS, the world’s #1 rated and most popular TMS software, to bring Aon’s Small Fleet Advantage program to AscendTMS users.

Small Fleet Advantage is the trucking industry’s first and only commercial trucking insurance program to support 100% online quoting, buying, and binding of policies that offer monthly in-term adjustments based on driving data from electronic logging devices (“ELDs”). This program gives carriers with 1-20 trucks control of their insurance costs.

“A service offering focused on this segment of trucking has long been missing from the market. By partnering with AscendTMS, we are bringing an attractive insurance solution and transforming its delivery – with instant quotes, same day binding, and hassle-free online enrollment designed for a fleet on the go. This offering provides an advantage to the largest segment of the motor carrier market, carriers with 1-20 trucks, by giving them direct control of their insurance costs including the opportunity to save up to 30% each month with safe driving”, said Brion St Amour, COO, CarrierHQ. “This launch is particularly important to us as it brings our rapidly growing program to AscendTMS’s industry leading platform.”

Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS, said; “An overwhelming request we get again and again from our fleet users is the ability to quickly quote and bind competitively priced liability, physical damage and cargo insurance coverage. They want the ability to quote and bind quickly, while also getting credit for safe driving. Aon and CarrierHQ offers the only insurance program that offers fleets the ability to start saving up to 30% each month on their policy, as long as they are driving safely. AscendTMS is the only TMS software to offer this program. In fact, we are so excited to partner with CarrierHQ to bring Small Fleet Advantage that we are offering a Premium AscendTMS subscription, for free, for a full 3 months for just for getting started with a CarrierHQ quote.”

To get the CarrierHQ free TMS offer, see: https://thefreetms.com/features/carrierhq

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides their free and award-winning Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in over 30 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About CarrierHQ

CarrierHQ (www.carrierhq.com) is a leading technology firm providing industry-leading insurance technology and related products and services to help a new or existing fleet to make growing their business easier. One convenient place for insurance, factoring, ELD's, and more.

About AON

Aon plc (NYSE:AON), a leading global professional services firm, exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.