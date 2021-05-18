AscendTMS And project44 Partner To Provide SMB Carriers With A Complete Digital Freight Ecosystem

Tampa, Fla. – May 18th, 2021 – InMotion Global, Inc., maker of AscendTMS, the world’s most popular and #1 rated TMS software, and project44, the leading freight visibility platform, today announced an agreement to help the SMB carrier market, which represents over 90% of the global carrier segment, to become fully digital with the tens of thousands of global shippers using project44.

The agreement is significant for millions of small and medium-sized carriers and shippers across the U.S., including the over 35,000 professional carriers, brokers and shippers already using AscendTMS to manage their entire freight and trucking operations.

The agreement puts the world’s most widely used and #1 rated TMS software in the hands of any carrier, broker or shipper for free, with a direct and automated connection to projct44’s vast network of shippers, in order to further digitize the daily freight operations and visibility needs of anyone involved in freight movements.

The first phase of the project allows any carrier using AscendTMS to auto-onboard their entire fleet with project44, with no need for them to ever manually update project44 of any changes to their drivers, tractors or trailers. This means that when an AscendTMS carrier moves a project44 customers load, visibility for the project44 shipper is fully automatic.

This process enables the world’s largest and most forward-thinking shippers to gain automatic shipment visibility when an AscendTMS carrier moves their loads. Moreover, AscendTMS carriers will quickly become preferred carriers for those shippers and brokers using project44 for visibility.

Zero effort is needed by the AscendTMS carrier to update project44’s shippers, even if the carrier changes trucks, trailers, or drivers after the load has been tendered and is in transit. This is because the AscendTMS and project44 systems are constantly talking to each other and updating the project44 shipper or broker on behalf of the carrier.

“When an AscendTMS carrier is tendered a load from any project44 shipper or broker, our systems automatically provide the project44 customer with visibility throughout the life of the load – even if the equipment or driver is swapped out during the load. This is the true power of automation at work for every party, which directly lowers costs for both the shipper and the carrier,” said Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS. “Additionally, participating AscendTMS carriers get a live feed, back into their AscendTMS account from project44, showing their real-time truck and trailer locations, no matter the ELD vendor being used in that specific equipment. This is highly beneficial for carriers running a mix of different ELD systems within their fleet, which is very common for fleets running a mix of company drivers, owner operators or leased equipment.”

Jett McCandles, Founder and CEO of project44, stated; “Everything project44 does is centered around efficiency, automation, visibility and transparency for each party involved in a shipment. AscendTMS holds those same core values, and thus became the obvious choice for project44 to help the smaller carrier segment, which represents over 90% of the market, to participate in the ongoing digital evolution in freight transactions. The only way digital freight becomes a reality for everyone is by providing that 90% of the market with proven digital freight tools, like AscendTMS and project44, so they can realize the same digital efficiencies as the top 10% of the market.”

Media contacts:

Chris Parker - AscendTMS

(813) 681-5000 x1344

CParker@InMotionGlobal.com

Charlie Ungashick – project44

Chief Marketing Officer

cungashick@project44.com

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System (TMS), AscendTMS, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS is used by over 35,000 companies, with paying customers in over 20 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations, and can manage any logistics or trucking operation. AscendTMS is the world’s most popular cloud-based TMS software and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). Headquartered in Brandon, Florida, InMotion Global is profitable, stable, growing and totally debt free. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About project44

project44 is the world’s leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Air, Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Groupage, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. project44 has placed second, behind only Amazon, on FreightWaves’ 2021 Freight Tech 25, a list of the most innovative companies across the freight industry and received the 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the Cloud Partner Integration of the Year.