TGW named West Michigan Best and Brightest Company to Work For

(Grand Rapids, 24 June 2022) For the first time in its history, and in its first year of eligibility, TGW Logistics Group’s North American branch has been named a West Michigan Best and Brightest Company to Work For. The foundation-owned company is honored by the recognition and looks forward to continuing to build up its culture.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition aims to identify and honor companies in the United States that live out the ideals of: “Better Business. Richer Lives. Stronger Communities.” The West Michigan regional award has been handed out since 2007. In order to be eligible for the competition, a business must first be nominated and then go through an in-depth evaluation that includes employee survey responses.

VALUES AND CORPORATE CULTURE AT THE HEART OF THE COMPANY

In its first year of nomination and eligibility, the Grand Rapids, Michigan location for TGW was named a winner for 2022.

The automated warehouse systems integrator scored especially well in the areas of company values and working relations with colleagues. Employees gave high marks for their understanding of TGW’s values; personal alignment with the values; sense of respect, honesty, and helpfulness from their peers; and pride in working for the company. Also of note, TGW scored a 97.8 for the survey prompt: “This organization welcomes diversity in people, experiences, and ideas”—well outpacing the benchmark score of 87.3.

These employee responses highlight TGW’s ability to live out its values-based corporate culture. Mario Herndl, CEO North America, notes the significance of the award: “I am proud of the culture that we are building here and that our values are being lived daily rather than just words on a piece of paper. The credit should be given to all our employees. This award couldn’t have been achieved without everyone actively buying into our vision and values.”

GROWING THE CULTURE FURTHER

TGW is planning on attending the award celebration on July 12 at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville, Michigan.

Over the next year, TGW is looking to build on this accolade and grow its team and culture further, with the goal of adding 100 jobs. For those interested in joining one of the largest automated warehouse systems integrators worldwide, current open positions can be found on their website: http://tgw-group.com/us/career/jobs. Current key areas of need are for those with engineering, software, and management experience.