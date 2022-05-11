Loadsmith Partners with Mastery Logistics

Loadsmith, the leading third-party Capacity-as-a-Service (CaaS) logistics platform for shippers and carriers, today announced a new partnership with Mastery Logistics that will fuel Loadsmith’s transition into the first fully autonomous trucking company.

To power its nationwide CaaS platform, Loadsmith will deploy Mastery’s MasterMind® cloud-based transportation management system (TMS), creating new freight capacity for shippers, more rewarding driving jobs and supply chain resiliency. The groundbreaking new solution creates a more efficient, economical and environmentally friendly transportation network that can help offset current overwhelming demand, bolster against future supply chain disruptions and enable more sustainable operations.

As part of its fully autonomous strategy, Loadsmith recently secured 350 autonomous trucks through TuSimple and plans to further expand its autonomous fleet. Implementing MasterMind® enables Loadsmith to offer its shipping customers dynamic transportation options including autonomous middle-mile with power-only first- and last-mile capacity. Using the platform, shippers can track freight and monitor and optimize their transportation strategies in real-time to meet changing needs. The platform also integrates directly with the Loadsmith carrier mobile app, making it easy for drivers to find and book loads on demand.

“In meeting our technological needs, Mastery offers an out-of-the-box approach to solving optimization and workflow challenges that no one else even comes close to,” said Brett Suma, CEO at Loadsmith. “Their platform makes it easy to integrate all the moving parts required for building a next-generation autonomous transportation network, allowing us to deliver better service and execution to our customers—both shippers and drivers.”