Infragistics’ Reveal Platform Named a Leader in G2’s Top Embedded Business Intelligence Software

Reveal, the embedded analytics platform from Infragistics, has been named a leader in the Top 20 G2 Crowd Grid Report For Embedded Business Intelligence, which is based on reviews by real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 scores products and vendors in the Embedded Business Intelligence category based on reviews gathered from G2’s widespread user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2 rated Reveal a nearly perfect rating of 4.8 out of 5.

Reveal’s embedded analytics solution provides organizations with powerful, flexible and transparently priced analytics. Reveal offers developers a wide range of highly customizable and easy-to-use embedded analytics tools and data visualizations, which end users can immediately understand.

“We are honored to be named a high performer in the embedded analytics space by G2,” said Casey McGuigan, Reveal Project Manager. “It’s especially rewarding to be rated within the top 10 for user satisfaction by customers who are using Reveal to drive data insights with embedded intelligence.”

According to one G2 reviewer, “All too often, especially in the world of data visualization and analytics, you find that the product is UI deep (meaning sexy UI - not deep on the features). Reveal does not only has a sexy UI, but the feature set is robust and truly does enable business decision making. Data visualization is all too often the emphasis of business intelligence, but with Reveal you do have the ability to get into your data and understand what is occurring. Furthermore, it doesn't take a lot of effort or specialized training to not only get productive, but realize results. Reveal is easy to use and allows you to become intimate with your data in just a couple of hours. It earns its name - Reveal actually does reveal insights into your data.”

Reveal has also garnered top marks from other major rating sites, including TrustRadius, the most trusted review site for business technology, Capterra, which serves as an intermediary between vendors and buyers within the software industry, and Software Advice, a trusted resource for reviews and research on business software applications.

G2 provides unbiased reviews based on user satisfaction in compiling its list of the top Embedded Business Intelligence software. A product's satisfaction score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings from review data. Software buyers can compare products according to their satisfaction scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the best products based on the experiences of their peers.

About Reveal

Reveal is a business intelligence SDK that enables software companies to embed dashboards, data analytics and other visualizations into their applications and makes it easy for software users to interpret, visualize, and share relevant insights from an application’s data. Launched in 2019 by software maker Infragistics, Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, while enabling developers to build beautiful visualizations into their apps. Companies that use Reveal in their software applications can connect anywhere, at any time, from the cloud, desktop, or on mobile devices using Reveal’s native iOS, Android, desktop and web SDKs.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration. More than two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ App Builder introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.