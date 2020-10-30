Logistyx Technologies Again Named #1 Fulfillment Software Provider to DC360’s Top 100

Chicago – (October 30, 2020) – Logistyx Technologies, the leader in transportation management for parcel shipping, has been named the top provider of fulfillment software for the second consecutive year in Digital Commerce 360’s Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 report.

“As the pace of e-commerce sales growth continues to increase in 2020, Logistyx allows top retailers and others with large fulfillment operations to seamlessly unlock a host of autonomous shipping and omnichannel capabilities, while tapping into more than 8,500 global carrier services,” said Logistyx CEO Geoffrey Finlay. “Some of the world’s top warehouse management systems join Logistyx on this list, and our interoperability with these partners and other top technology providers makes Logistyx an obvious choice for leading retailers, e-tailers and other shippers.”

Logistyx empowers customers to better manage their parcel shipping activities with support for a blended carrier strategy and the capacity to deploy an extensive selection of carriers, providing an expanded global footprint for customers to achieve the best value for every destination, delivery time and product. In 2020, Logistyx has helped more retailers than ever better serve customers with buy-online-pick-up-in-store (BOPIS), ship from store, curbside pickup and other omnichannel offerings.

The Digital Commerce 360 ranking of top solution providers offers a roadmap for retailers searching for the e-commerce technologies and services most preferred by the Top 1000 merchants. Vendor rankings are based on the number of clients in the 2020 edition of Digital Commerce 360’s Top 1000. Logistyx led as the vendor with the most Top 1000 clients in the fulfillment software category.

About Logistyx Technologies

Logistyx Technologies is the leader in Transportation Management for parcel shipping, providing an unmatched global multi-carrier network, predictive analytics and full visibility into customer deliveries. Its software boosts parcel shipping efficiencies and other business KPIs for many of the world’s top manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers.

Logistyx’s flagship software, TME, is the world’s first single engine specifically designed for parcel shipping. With more than 8,500 carrier service integrations globally, TME provides carrier compliance, predictive analytics and tracking on shipping from start to finish.

Headquartered in Chicago, Logistyx Technologies also has a U.S. office in Tulsa, Okla. and international offices in Canada, the Netherlands, the U.K. and Singapore. For more information, visit www.Logistyx.com.

About Digital Commerce 360 Research

At Digital Commerce 360 Research, our goal is to provide data and information about ecommerce that helps retail companies, investors and technology providers prosper.

The team tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including such sought-after data points as web sales and traffic, conversion rates, average order value and key technology partners used to power their ecommerce businesses. We sell this data in its raw format in our multiple online databases, and we dig deeply into these numbers to help inform our 30+ exclusive analysis reports we publish each year on key ecommerce topics, including online marketplaces, cross-border ecommerce and omnichannel retailing. In-depth, data-focused reports are also available on key categories of online retail like apparel, housewares, food and luxury. We also have a robust custom research department, which provides tailored research products—in-depth reports, exclusive surveys, raw data pulls and other products—for top retail companies, consultants, financial analysts and technology companies.

– # # # –