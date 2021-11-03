Guidehouse Insights Report: Powering Resilient EV Infrastructure

The increasing penetration of renewable energy and the electrification of buildings and transportation pose additional challenges to the grid. These challenges further strain capital planning and real-time grid operations to balancing supply and demand with grid support services such as peaking capacity, demand response, and other ancillary services. What does this mean for the electric vehicle (EV) market, poised for major growth in the coming decades? An unreliable grid not only threatens business continuity and inconveniences consumers, but it also threatens the resiliency of transportation networks.
This white paper from Guidehouse investigates the potential of using dual purpose microgrids to overcome the significant challenges faced by fleets, fast charging site operators, and utilities with electricity poised to become the standard for road transportation energy.
