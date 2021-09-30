Bettaway Launches National Logistics Operations Center for Arizona Iced Tea

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 – Bettaway Supply Chain Services has launched a new, state-of-the-art logistics operations management center in Keasbey supporting the recently opened 1.2 million-square-foot beverage production facility of Arizona Iced Tea.

The plant has six production lines taking up 680,000 square feet supported by an adjoining 400,000 square foot mixing and distribution center that bottles and packs into shelf-ready cases multiple beverage products in the Arizona Iced Tea portfolio, which are then shipped in pallet-loads nationwide.

“This is a significant investment for Bettaway that enables us to efficiently support the continued growth of Arizona Iced Tea with state-of-the-art technology, resources and capabilities,” said Bettaway President John Vaccaro, who along with his sister, Laura, Bettaway’s chief operating officer, runs the business.

As its third-party logistics provider, Bettaway manages variety of supply chain activities for the plant. These include inbound and outbound logistics, raw materials and packaging, carrier procurement, dock scheduling, outbound carrier pre-load programs, and just-in-time trucking shuttle services to company distribution centers.

Vaccaro added that the facility is supported by a solar-generation array for electricity, employs advanced warehouse management and transportation optimization systems, has its own dedicated bottle manufacturing line, and utilizes a fully automated ASRS high-density inventory storage system. This system is capable of autonomous picking and positioning of mixed beverage loads, staged within 15 feet of the dock door to facilitate rapid loading and dispatch. “The team goal is to load a truck within 18 minutes of it ‘bumping the dock’ and available,” he said.

As the largest production and distribution facility in the Arizona Iced Tea network, when fully completed the plant will have capacity to produce more than 50 million cases annually. It is one of more than 50 sites that Bettaway manages for the beverage manufacturer in the U.S.

Vaccaro noted as well that the campus includes a new on-site truck servicing and maintenance complex, designed and developed in collaboration with local truck dealer Campbell Freightliner and Arizona Iced Tea. The Arizona Keasbey campus provides ample, secured truck parking, on-site fleet fueling, a 50,000 square foot maintenance, repair and services shop, wash bay, digital weigh scale, snow scraper and a fully outfitted driver lounge and rest area.

“We are committed to being a shipper of choice for our trucking providers and we believe this new facility is not only very welcoming to drivers but provides the range of services and convenience that set Bettaway, Arizona Iced Tea and Campbell Freightliner apart,” Vaccaro emphasized. “It’s all about respect for today’s truck driver and understanding the business of driving a truck and how best to support that.”

At peak operating capacity, the facility will ship over 200 loads per day, providing consistent, quality freight for carriers. Bettaway works with a large portfolio of vetted carriers, many of which are 20-year relationships, “and we are always open to considering new carriers and expanding both our network of carriers and the freight we can offer them,” he said.

With some 60 years of experience, Bettaway is a national provider of logistics and supply chain management services that is deeply embedded with the consumer products and beverage industries. Today, Bettaway is the 3PL of choice for many of the market’s premium brands, from the top two producers in the U.S. to the smallest beverage start-up.

“We believe we have developed an unmatched portfolio of services and supply chain management experience for beverage, CPG and other businesses that manufacture and ship food-grade products,” Vaccaro noted. “We are very proud to have continued to earn the support and confidence of Arizona Iced Tea and we are committed to driving innovation that creates value from logistics on their behalf.”

About Bettaway Supply Chain Services and BevDS: South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation, and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. BevDS is a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management for beverage and other CPG products, as well as supply chain consulting services. Visit us at www.bettaway.com.

