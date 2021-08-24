Beckhoff Canada Opens Office in Greater Vancouver

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Aug. 24, 2021 – Beckhoff Canada opened a Western Region Sales and Training Centre in the technology-rich Vancouver area to increase sales development and market share growth. The 2,950-square-foot office is in Tower 1 of the prominent Metrotower Office Complex in downtown Burnaby, British Columbia. The facility offers increased space for sales and engineering support, training and seminars, as well as an intelligent motion lab where Beckhoff product experts can test Flying Motion capabilities and machine concepts using the XPlanar system.

The location, which was planned to open in 2020 but delayed due to the pandemic, is conveniently located downtown with easy access whether visitors drive, take the SkyTrain to Metrotown Station or hail a ride from the Vancouver International Airport. In addition to supporting Beckhoff operations in British Columbia, the Burnaby office provides a western regional base to serve new and prospective customers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Northwest Territories. As such, it will serve a wide range of manufacturers, machine builder OEMs and systems integrators throughout the region.

“The Vancouver area is a center of innovation in automation and other high-tech fields, and we are pleased to solidify our presence here after serving the area for many years,” said Calvin Wallace, Managing Director of Beckhoff Automation Ltd. “The Burnaby office provides exciting opportunities for our customers across western Canada to push the limits with PC-based automation and advanced mechatronics. In addition to providing a home base for training, sales and engineering support, the new location’s intelligent motion lab offers our local team considerable resources to test new concepts with XPlanar and accomplish non-linear, lot-size-1 production.”

In addition to the new Burnaby office, Beckhoff Canada continues to invest in strategically important markets with its new headquarters in Cambridge, Ontario, and a regional office in Laval, Quebec. Beckhoff maintains numerous regional offices in prominent metropolitan areas across North America, including U.S. headquarters in the Minneapolis area and Beckhoff Mexico, established in 2019, in Mexico City.

Contact information for the Beckhoff Automation Vancouver-area sales and support office:

Beckhoff Automation Ltd.

Western Region Sales and Training Centre

4710 Kingsway, Metrotower 1, Suite 1020

Burnaby, BC V5H 4M2 Canada

Phone: 604-358-4782

Email: info@beckhoff.ca

www.beckhoff.com