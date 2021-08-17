Bryan Duncan Joins Fortna as Vice President Sales, Lifecycle Services

ATLANTA, GA (August 17, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced the appointment of Bryan Duncan as Vice President Sales, Lifecycle Services. In this role, Duncan will continue to expand the Fortna commitment to optimizing client operations and uptime by extending the life of facilities with modernizations, retrofits, parts and service, and comprehensive maintenance programs.

“Bryan’s 20+ years of experience in the industry uniquely qualifies him to help our clients enhance long-term performance of their existing operational assets and build resilience for future disruption,” said Leanne Peduzzi, Senior Vice President, Lifecycle Services at Fortna. “I look forward to leveraging his industry knowledge and exemplary client relationship management skills to ensure flexibility and reliability for our global clients,” she continued.

“I am excited to join the Fortna team, partnering with clients to optimize operational performance throughout the lifecycle of their solution,” said Duncan. “The Fortna Lifecycle Services team stands ready to work with owners of any brand, any model material handling equipment to provide long-term benefits for our clients.”

Bryan joins Fortna from SICK where he was the National Sales Manager, leading senior level account executives focused on complex sales initiatives within retail distribution. Prior to SICK, Bryan worked in various sales leadership roles for Daifuku North America, SSI Schaefer, Dematic, Beumer and TGW. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Georgia State University and is a member of several industry associations including CSCMP, WERC and MHIA.

