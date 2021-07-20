BSLBATT LIthium Launches Next Generation PALLET JACK Series Industrial Lithium Batteries for End Rid

This addition to the product line pushes BSLBATT Lithium above 950 different models offered, making BSL Batteries the leading maker of lithium motive power solutions for material handling equipment in China.

Huizhou, China – July 18, 2021 – Wisdom Industrial Power Co., Ltd. ("BSL Battery"), a developer, manufacturer and integrator of advanced lithium-ion industrial batteries for the material handling industry and industrial equipment, today Announced the launch of the next generation PALLET JACK Series lithium-ion battery pack.

A standard lithium battery that gets you extraordinary results, said BSLBATT Battery Chief Engineer Hugo Chen. “designed to power end riders and center riders that are commonly used in warehouses and distribution centers, the PALLET JACK Series lithium-ion battery pack delivers 24 V, 130 Ah/ 230Ah/ 280Ah/ 344Ah and can last for 3,500 cycles are built with LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells, making these batteries some the most efficient and long-lasting on the market today. It is UL Listed and compatible with forklift OEM interface requirements.” It is the right choice that’s also easy to make—these batteries have demonstrated high dependability and performance in many material handling operations throughout Europe and America.

We’ve added the PALLET JACK Series lithium batteries to better serve the needs of our customers in this specific segment of material handling equipment. These lithium batteries are made for electric 4500-lb pallet jacks (Class III lift trucks). They are lightweight but powerful to keep your equipment ready anytime you need it, up to three shifts a day. They are ideal for any warehouse, manufacturing, and box truck delivery applications. The final weight of this series is enough to keep the drive wheel in touch with the ground, without the unnecessary extra weight of lead-acid.

We have been focusing on promoting lithium batteries for material handling equipment for over Ten years and are happy to see the growing acceptance of lithium ion technology. Managers across many industries appreciate the universal benefits of lithium technology for material handling: cost reduction, improved performance and utilization of equipment, safety, and zero-emission of contaminants.

Many companies in Europe and America use BSLBATT batteries. Our customers work in food and beverage, paper and packaging, lumber, manufacturing, distribution, cold storage, 3PL, consumer packaged goods, and many other industries.

BSLBATT Lithium Batteries has begun initial shipments, which have been well received by multiple customers.

The completely redesigned PALLET JACK Series lithium-ion battery pack incorporates customer feedback from previous versions, along with innovative design features:

● Improved SOC gauge provides more accurate information about the battery pack

● “Soft’ power-off function ensures a smooth power transition for the equipment

● Hinged top cover for easier service accessibility

● Robust Construction

● Unbeatable Simple Battery Replacement

● Removable charge / discharge cable for easy replacement

● Available Stock for Custom-Made Products

● One Battery for Many Adaptations

● The PALLET JACK Series uses safe lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and is available with the GPRS telematics option.

“We launched the original PALLET JACK Series five years ago and have made multiple improvements based on customer input,” said BSLBATT’s Operation Manager, Haley Ning. “Early reaction indicates we have a leading contender for the high-volume end rider and center rider market.”

About BSLBATT lithium

BSLBATT lithium is one of the largest developers, manufacturers and integrators of lithium-ion batteries for forklift trucks in the China. specializing in Lithium batteries for over 10 years including all brands and models of lift trucks (Class I, II, and III), Ground Support Equipment, aerial lifts, and storage energy more. BSLBATT Lithium operations cover the China, America, Europe and CIS countries. BSLBATT’s Lithium client portfolio includes leading multinational companies.

Our production base in Anhui and Huizhou is the first professional Forklift lithium battery factory in China. We mainly produce the Cells and whole Battery Pack, with an annual output power of over 500 million Wh. In total, we have 280 employees, including 20 technicians, 17 QC staff, a strong management team, and major engineers with over 16 years of experience in lithium battery production. We own 36 patents for inventions and utility models and 5 software copyrights.