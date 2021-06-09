INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER WOLTER GROUP REBRANDS AS WOLTER

Contact: Kristin Lelewicz

(Brookfield, Wis., June 1, 2021) To better reflect the collective offerings of its member companies and brands, Wolter Group, LLC announced it is rebranding the company and its eight sub-brands as Wolter, an industrial solutions provider focused on accelerating productivity for its customers. Sub-brands Wisconsin Lift Truck, Illinois Material Handling, Ellis Systems, Wolter Power Systems, Kensar Equipment Company, Bohnert Equipment Company, A D Lift Truck, and Fleet Services will all operate under the Wolter name.

“We’ve come a long way since our CEO and founder, Otto J. Wolter started Wisconsin Lift Truck in a two-car garage in 1962,” says Jerry Weidmann, president, Wolter. “By constantly assessing our customers’ needs and assembling resources to support them, we’ve experienced exponential growth. We’ve expanded beyond traditional material handling to offer broader products and solutions across a continually increasing geographic footprint. As the next step in our evolution, we’re unifying our brands and companies under a single name: Wolter.”

Reimagining Work Flow via an Expanding Productivity Toolbox

Wolter operates 15 locations and now serves customers in Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Missouri. From new and used material handling equipment, service, and training to robotics and automation, overhead cranes and hoists, standby power and generators, railcar movers, industrial storage and handling, workplace storage, complete engineered systems, and more, Wolter is focused on improving operational productivity for its customers.

“While our growth has brought many changes over the years, we’ve remained true to our customer focus and our values as a family-owned business,” says Weidmann. “We’re honoring that tradition by retaining the Wolter name and looking toward the future with a new tagline: Accelerate Your Productivity. In this rapidly changing industry, it captures the value we bring to customers through our collective strengths and consultative approach,” he adds.

The company will transition its marketing and business materials to the new Wolter brand throughout 2021, and its new brand will become fully effective in January 2022. To explore the brand evolution, visit WeAreWolter.com.

Expert Resources and a Holistic Approach

Wolter’s knowledgeable team combines resources from its diverse product brands across multiple categories and industries to create innovative solutions. And when it comes to equipment service, Wolter technicians work on every make, model, and type of lift truck, as well as railcar movers, other material handling equipment and industrial engines and generators. With an average tenure of 14 years, technicians are required to complete 80 hours of training per year, more than any other dealer in the industry.

As part of its strategic growth and diversification plan, the company has acquired five businesses in four states during the past two years. New offerings include overhead cranes and hoists, railcar movers and wholesale equipment.

Weidmann adds, “By continually offering new and better ways to optimize operational productivity for our customers, we are helping them reimagine what is possible.”

About Wolter:

With its headquarters in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Wolter is an integrated industrial equipment distributor and productivity solutions provider. The company serves more than 20,000 industrial, construction and commercial customers in Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Missouri. With more than 460 employees, its more than 200 technicians are some of the most highly trained in the industry. The company has received multiple industry awards. In 2021, for the tenth consecutive year, Wisconsin Lift Truck received MVP Status from MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association).