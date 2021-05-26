Atlantic Logistics is top sponsor for upcoming U.S. transportation conferences

Atlantic Logistics is pleased to announce the company’s role as a top, platinum-level sponsor for both the Freight Transportation Research Association (FTR) Transportation Conference 2021 to be held from September 13 until 17 at the Historic Union Station in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the 2021 The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) and U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting to be held October 18 until 21 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

According to Rob Hooper, CEO of Atlantic Logistics, his company significantly supports the professional trade organizations and events where industry leaders convene to identify and solve logistics and transportation issues, learn about new technologies, develop best practices, and build professional and personal relationships.

The FTA event theme, “Navigating the Post-Pandemic Recovery,” will cover the pandemic forced changes to the freight transportation industry, and to inform attendees about which changes are permanent, which are temporary, and the path forward in freight movement and transportation intelligence for professionals from rail, trucking, intermodal, and shipping organizations.

The NDTA-USTRANSCOM annual conference will feature a government and industry theme, “Resilient & Reliable Logistics… Agile and Adaptable,” which will focus on the challenges associated with operating in contested and pandemic environments spanning all domains and geographic locations.

Technologies, business processes, and innovations will also be addressed for participants from a wide range of government, industry, and academic professions to improve logistics and transportation systems while achieving a more resilient and reliable defense industrial base.

In addition to the prominent conference sponsorships, Hooper and his staff will be exhibiting at the events to share company expertise, transportation services, the industry’s latest technologies, and more.

Atlantic Logistics was founded 20 years ago and has experienced record growth in 2020, moving 24,900 loads and generate $24.5 million in total revenue. Utilizing the industry’s latest technologies such as load-tracking, digital freight matching and transportation management software, the company is prospering. Professional partners including Trucker Tools and McLeod Software have maximized Atlantic Logistics resources to meet continued expansion into 2021, and beyond.

About Atlantic Logistics:

Atlantic Logistics provides capacity for truckload, flatbeds, vans, and reefers throughout the United States and Canada. Moving over-dimensional/over-weight freight with specialized equipment, Atlantic Logistics is an approved Department of Defense and General Services Administration broker, qualifies as a woman-owned business, and are members of the Brick Industry Association, Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), Transportation Management Sales Association (TMSA), Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA). For more information, call 800.940.8712. Visit the website at https://www.shipatlantic.com.