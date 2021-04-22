Blume Global commits to carbon neutrality, innovates to increase supply chain sustainability

Pleasanton, Calif., April 22, 2021 — To celebrate Earth Day, Blume Global, a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions empowered by the largest globally connected multi-modal network, has announced it will soon become fully carbon neutral. The company has partnered with South Pole, a leading climate solutions provider and project developer, to achieve a sustainable supply chain by significantly reducing its own emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3). Blume is also using its domestic reload and street turns solutions, among other programs, to eliminate waste throughout the supply chain industry.

Blume and South Pole are focusing on improving sustainability practices through greenhouse gas accounting and have developed an emissions-reduction plan that will be examined and renewed annually. The plan covers the range of direct and indirect emissions from sources Blume owns or controls and emissions related to company activities such as travel, commuting and waste disposal. To reduce Blume’s current carbon footprint, the organization is investing in carbon-offset projects.

Supply chain sustainability is a pervasive issue. In the State of Supply Chain Sustainability 2020 report by the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, more than 80 percent of the 1,100 stakeholders surveyed reported sustainability as a priority or something that was quickly becoming a significant corporate goal. More than 45 percent of respondents said they were under pressure to adopt supply chain sustainability practices. Despite these numbers, less than 50 percent of those surveyed were able to point to actionable sustainability goals.

“Through the Blume Global/South Pole partnership, we are establishing an exciting precedent for supply chains on their climate journey,” said Renant Heuberger, CEO, South Pole. “Assessing a company’s operational carbon footprint and taking meaningful action towards net zero emissions is a sign of a true leader. We are dedicated to our continued work with Blume as they stand tall among their peers and take this ambitious step toward a truly sustainable supply chain.”

Foreseeing the inevitable restrictions on greenhouse gases, Blume provides the necessary experience, technology and data to give stakeholders the means to reduce unnecessary carbon emissions throughout the supply chain. Blume creates, sustains and supports a purposeful supply chain ecosystem with the responsibility to make every movement of goods matter.

“While the current global supply chain relies heavily on fossil fuels, the supply chain of the future needs to be more sustainable. Companies are demanding the incorporation of more eco-friendly practices into their operations,” said Pervinder Johar, CEO, Blume Global. “Aligning with South Pole enables Blume to measure and offset our own emissions and helps to eliminate waste outside of our organization by becoming a leader among sustainability initiatives.”

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Shippers, 3PLs and other stakeholders once viewed digitization as a preference; utilizing machine-learning and AI solutions to digitize and automate processes is now a requirement to remain competitive. Blume’s digital platform empowers users to quickly predict the impact of disruptions and react, in real-time, before minor issues become major problems.

Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. Blume’s direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume’s solutions and 26 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

