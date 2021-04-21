Hannibal Industries Sees Significant Growth with eCommerce Boom

Hannibal Industries, one of the largest steel pallet rack manufacturers in the U.S., announced today that in spite of the unforeseen challenges of 2020, the company grew in key areas and is well-positioned to continue that growth through 2021. As a result of the pandemic, consumer behavior has shifted to more heavily rely on ecommerce to deliver groceries, home goods and more. Demand for warehouse operations is on the rise with no indications that it will stop once the pandemic subsides.

Due to this demand, Hannibal has grown its warehouse rack manufacturing output by more than 35 percent year-over-year. Additionally, in 2020, Hannibal was able to create more than 100 new jobs in manufacturing, design and engineering, project management, finance and sales.

“Hannibal Industries has worked tirelessly together over the last year to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our people,” said Steve Rogers, Executive Vice President. “As an Employee Owned Company (ESOP), all of us at Hannibal are grateful that we are able to continue our growth in manufacturing capacity as well as expanding the end-to-end integrated warehouse solutions our customers require.”

The company plans to continue to add products and services as the supply chain evolves, and as consumers continue to rely on ecommerce to move their lives forward.

To see how Hannibal is meeting the challenges of Covid safety in its facilities, please see the video on the YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/HdVCPX73IpE. To stay connected to Hannibal, please visit: http://www.hannibalindustries.com, on Twitter @HannibalRack and on LinkedIn.