Blume Global Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced that the logistics technology provider has been positioned as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms.



According to the report, the marketplace for visibility solutions now includes nearly 15 neutral supply chain technology providers divided into four quadrants: Niche Players, Visionaries, Challengers and Leaders. Blume Global is offering a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility.



In the past two years, international and domestic supply chains have been confronted with challenge after challenge in quick succession. These disruptions have underlined the importance of a strong visibility and execution solutions that can not only provide shipment transparency but also allow users the agility to make course corrections to resolve issues.



"If I'm driving somewhere, I usually don't want visibility into my current location; I want to know how long it will take to get to my destination and any conditions in my path that may cause delays," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "Our visibility solution, enabled by Blume Maps, takes users through the entire shipment lifecycle, providing variable lead times for all transportation modes and routes along with tradeoffs on price; returning dynamic ETAs based on patent-pending technology throughout the journey; and enabling shippers to change routes and service levels midstream as opportunities and disruptions arise."



Blume Global partners with ocean freight forwarders and carriers, air freight forwarders and carriers, trucking companies, railroads, marine terminals, airports, rail ramps and warehouses in more than 130 countries to ensure freight moves in an efficient, predictable and highly visible way.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Shippers, 3PLs and other stakeholders once viewed digitization as a preference, but utilizing machine-learning and AI solutions to digitize and automate processes is now a requirement to remain competitive. Blume's digital platform empowers users to quickly predict the impact of disruptions and react, in real time, before minor issues become major problems.



Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. Blume's direct connectivity to ocean, air, rail, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 26 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D department that is continually adding new capabilities. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.