SafetyTek Simplifies Safety Form eSign with QR Codes

Digital signatures are an increasingly popular way to have employees or contractors validate their participation in safety programs. But, when you use an image capture box to sign in, you lose reporting about an individual's activity, making it necessary to open and read each safety form. Now, e-signatures can be fully automated and captured as data for reporting with the new Quick Response Code (QR Code) scanner built into the SafetyTek mobile app.

Using the SafetyTek mobile app, workers can sign-off on any safety document with a quick scan of a QR Code found in their profile (basically a two-dimensional barcode), instead of having to add a username and pincode and/or enter in a digital signature. The SafetyTek Workforce Safety Engagement Platform captures the QR Code e-signature, enabling safety and human resources (HR) managers to quickly track individual completion of safety programs, as well as run reports on overall trends in workers’ participation and engagement, driving the insights to improve programs over time. To learn more, visit https://safetytek.io/contact.