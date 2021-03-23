Averitt Honored With ‘Outstanding Logistics Partner Award’ For Services At Port of Mobile

The Topocean Group, a global freight forwarding and logistics service provider, recently honored Averitt with the “Outstanding Logistics Partner Award.”

Averitt was presented the award for container transportation services, also referred to as drayage, performed via the Port of Mobile in Alabama. A few of the criteria that were used for determining the recipient of the award, included meeting on-time delivery goals, avoiding damaging cargo during transportation, and satisfying customer service expectations.

“We are honored to be recognized by Topocean for our team’s ability to serve their needs out of Mobile,” said Wayne Spain, Averitt’s president and chief operating officer. “Our local drivers, operations and customer service associates exemplify Averitt’s dedication to forming long-lasting partnerships within the shipping community on a daily basis.”

Averitt opened its Mobile service center in 1988 to provide less-than-truckload and full load freight transportation to shippers throughout the region. Since then, the company’s services in the area have expanded to support the growing operations at the Port of Mobile.

“Mobile is increasingly a port of choice for importers and exporters that move cargo through the Gulf of Mexico,” said Spain. “We look forward to continuing to serve the local, national and international needs of shippers across the region.”