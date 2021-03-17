Logistics Plus Supports Oceans by Purchasing Recycled Plastic Pallets

ERIE, PA (March 17, 2021) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, continues to support the ocean cleanup initiatives of Restoring Integrity To The Oceans (RIO) by purchasing 1,200 recycled, air freight approved pallets made from plastic waste. Logistics Plus will use the pallets at its Erie, PA-based warehouses and make them available for purchase to local customers requiring durable pallets for storage and shipping.

"For this one purchase order of 1,200 pallets, we removed 13,200 pounds of trash from our oceans," said Keiran Kelly, CEO of RIO. "Just imagine what we can do if more companies follow suit as Logistics Plus has done."

In addition to recycled pallets, RIO also manufactures and sells other products out of recycled ocean plastic waste, including straws, kitchen utensils, toilet paper, and tennis shoes. Companies looking to purchase recycled pallets may email sandy@oceansintegrity.com for additional information. Some products may also be purchased online at www.oceansintegrity.com/collections/shop-rio-new.

"RIO is an incredibly well-meaning, resourceful organization," said Jim Berlin, founder & CEO of Logistics Plus. "We know their top guys, and they are a creative group of warriors trying to save the seas by really putting themselves out there. I hope more companies will join Logistics Plus in supporting their cause."

About Restoring Integrity To The Oceans, Inc.

Restoring Integrity To The Oceans (RIO) primary objective is to mitigate the amount of plastic going into the World's oceans and significantly reduce and remove the plastic waste in the significant waste collection areas in the World's oceans. RIO's primary effort is to prevent the introduction of and reclaim plastic materials from the sea accomplished through innovative techniques that vary based on the size and concentration of the plastic waste material encountered. Furthermore, RIO has long-term plans to develop products directly to help recycle plastic waste material and promote recognition and education for reducing plastic waste in the oceans. Learn more about RIO online at oceansintegrity.com.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, Warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by local entrepreneur Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the "plus" in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; San Francisco, CA; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the World. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.