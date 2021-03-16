Mobile dock checkpoint solution for SAP Logistics

(Chicago, Ill.) Advanced Solutions, today announced the availability of an updated AdvancedDock for SAP logistics mobile client, specifically targeted towards gate, checkpoint agents and security personnel responsible for warehouse docks and logistics yards. Introducing new opportunities for contactless workflows in yards and warehouses.

“Historically checkpoints and security agents are the first point of contact in a warehouse or yard operation but given little thought. Our updated Native IOS client changes that, we are moving beyond just performing a logistics load check-in, as a component of our AdvancedDock solution we are increasing overall visibility by providing agents enhanced tools to track, report, scan incoming loads." explained Phillip Avelar, Managing Principal of Advanced Solutions. “We have seen a dramatic change and uptake of digital solutions due to the pandemic and there is no going back to the old manual paper based processes, we continue to adapt our solutions as our customers workflows change and looking at ways to ensure every interaction adds value".

AdvancedDock - CheckPoint Mobile

Docks have generally been left behind in digitization, but they are the entry and exit points of any distribution operation both physically and systemically, as such they should be the starting point of any successful logistics digitization effort. The innovative features of AdvancedDock for SAP logistics can help to improve dock and yard management, help to increase efficiency and worker safety by reducing interactions, eliminating transaction steps and expanding overall visibility to the logistics supply chain.”

To learn more about AdvancedDock, visit www.AdvSolutionPros.com/AdvancedDock

About Advanced Solutions

Advanced Solutions is a supply chain technology solution provider focused on digitization and visibility of logistics supply chains. To learn more, go to our website.

Media Contact:

For further information about AdvancedDock, journalists may contact

Bethany Reyes

Director of Marketing

info@advsolutionpros.com