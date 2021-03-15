France's CMA CGM Group advances air cargo business

CMA CGM announced the air cargo service in February and operated its first full-freight flight on March 13, between Liege Airport in Belgium and Chicago O’Hare. ECS Group said it will help CMA CGM expand the service by connecting Europe to more international markets, starting with the United States. This is the first phase of the expansion strategy, with plans to add more U.S. destinations, both companies said. They did not specify which U.S. cities will be added next.
CMA CGM’s air cargo division consists of four Airbus A330-200F aircraft and is based out of Liege, one of Europe’s largest cargo airports.
