PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES SOLUTIONS ENGINEER

PULSE Integration is proud to announce and welcome Chris Shepperly to the company as a Solutions Engineer focused on the development of our engineering technology. Chris joins the PULSE Integration family with extensive experience in material handling and engineering technology.

Chris most recently served as a Solution Concept Developer with Dematic where he was responsible for evaluating relevant technologies for the generation of concepts ranging from $1M to $150M. Chris has also held relevant positions to include Solutions Engineer, Mechanical Engineer and Project Lead for Dematic. Chris holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Calvin University. PULSE Integration proudly welcomes Chris to the team as an integral asset for future endeavors.

About PULSE Integration

PULSE is a full system integrator working diligently to provide a customized solution for every client. Combining design expertise, seamless integration with intentional transparency to provide clients with scalable engineered solutions. Cultivating over 45 years of material handling experience, to specifically help companies leverage the right mix of technology (digital and physical) in their facilities. The team ingrains Industry 4.0 Thinking into the design philosophy at every level to deliver truly agnostic solutions that adapt to continuous evolving customer requirements.