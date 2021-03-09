RAYMOND INTRODUCES SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT CENTERS

GREENE, N.Y., March 9, 2021 — Raymond is introducing Solutions and Support Centers with 100+ locations across North America. Previously known as Raymond’s authorized Sales & Service Centers, Raymond’s Solutions and Support Centers are total intralogistics solutions providers offering a broad range of consulting, connected solutions, technologies, services, material handling equipment and more to support the ever-growing needs of industry. Solutions and Support Centers are positioned to help keep customers’ operations moving forward with an emphasis on fulfilling needs and support through lean management, consultation and maintenance solutions.

“Our Solutions and Support Centers embody our mission to solve customer challenges,” said Jim O’Brien, vice president of sales for The Raymond Corporation. “The term sales and service center no longer accurately describes the broad range of technology-enabled solutions they provide to our customers, including training, rentals, service, maintenance, telematics, automation and energy solutions.”

Raymond Solutions and Support Centers provide a competitive edge for customers and enhance Raymond’s solutions-oriented, consultative sales approach, which is designed to build trust with customers and optimize operations. Raymond’s innovative products and end-to-end solutions — new and used forklifts, rentals, parts, dock and door equipment, power, storage solutions, automation and conveyor, fleet optimization and training — support customers’ ever-evolving needs and better prepare them for the future.

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Raymond Solutions and Support Centers

The Raymond Solutions and Support Center network provides direct local access to integrated material handling resources throughout North America. Staffed by over 4,500 professionals, including 2,000+ highly trained technicians, and located in more than 100 key markets throughout North America, the Raymond Solutions and Support Center network is comprised of 21 authorized ownership groups. Raymond’s network has been strategically constructed to provide the support, knowledge and resources customers need to improve efficiencies, uptime and overall productivity.

####

iWAREHOUSE® and Raymond® are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation.

©2021 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.