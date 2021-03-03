Logistics-as-a-Service platform expands with $2.5 million funding round

Logistics-as-a-Service platform Fillogic has raised $2.5 million in funding to expand its mall-based micro distribution center network, the company said this week. The funding round was led by James McCann, chairman and CEO of Food Retail Ventures, who will join Fillogic’s board of directors. Other investors in the round include Jamestown LP, GroundBreak Ventures, Revelry Ventures Partners, XRC Labs, Green Egg Ventures, and other angel investors, including Sandy Sigal, the company said.

The added funding brings Fillogic’s total funds raised to $3.5 million, the company also said.

Fillogic operates micro distribution center hubs at malls for retail fulfillment. Retail customers use the hubs for a range of logistics services, including forward-staging inventory, receiving and fulfilling high-demand products, and expedited shipping, according to company leaders.

“We started Fillogic to transform the traditional retail ecosystem into an integrated logistics network that reaches the modern consumer wherever they are,” Bill Thayer, co-founder and co-CEO of Fillogic, said in a statement Tuesday. “Fillogic Hubs at mall properties provide retailers with disproportionately lower cost logistics services, while enabling retailers to maximize the utilization of their assets—stores, inventory, and people—to unlock a competitive advantage.”

Fillogic said it will use the newest funding round to expand its hub network nationwide—targeting strategic markets in the Mid-Atlantic, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, and San Francisco—as well as to grow its team and develop its platform, including its Delivery Partner Network and proprietary routing technology.

New York City-based Fillogic currently operates micro distribution hubs across the Northeast, including Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.