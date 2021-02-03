TexAmericas Center Fills New Finance Role

TEXARKANA, Texas (February 3, 2021) – TexAmericas Center (TAC) has hired John Moran, a veteran of municipal management with nearly two decades of experience, as its new Vice President of Finance.

This is a new position for TAC aimed at further enhancing offerings for its mixed-use industrial tenants and the greater community as the organization continues to grow. Moran will provide financial analysis on an ongoing basis, offer insight on lease and land sales rates, and assist with multilayered financing options for projects with existing and future tenants.

Moran brings diverse experience in budget administration, contract negotiation, financial analysis, operations, strategic planning, and project management to the job. He always wanted to move to east Texas and sees great opportunity in TAC with so much developable land and the ability to repurpose space to benefit the region.

“This was a chance to be part of a team that can do it right,” Moran said of his new role. “It’s a unique situation and opportunity – there’s just nothing comparable to what we have at TAC. I want to look back on my career and see that I made a positive difference in the organization and the community. This is that opportunity.”

Before joining the TAC team, Moran worked as city finance director in Mineral Wells and was the city manager in Farmersville, Lorena, and Hubbard. He also spent six years as an agent/criminal investigator with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“John brings great experience and enthusiasm to this newly created role, which is reflective of our continued growth,” CEO/Executive Director Scott Norton said. “He comes to us already understanding government rules and regulations and his education and training connects him to the business side, which combined makes him the right choice for this strategic position within the organization.”

Moran holds a Master of Science in Management and Organization and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado Denver. His Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Chemistry is from the University of Texas at Arlington.

He is a licensed Master Peace Officer in Texas and a Certified Public Manager and is certified by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement as an instructor. He’s looking forward to relocating to the area and having a few acres for his hobby of raising honeybees, as well as “spending the rest of my career here.”

About TexAmericas Center

Located in the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center (TAC) owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and about 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TAC services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas). In 2020, TAC was ranked as the #8 industrial park in the country by Business Facilities magazine. It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, HUBZone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone #258, and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TAC has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit texamericascenter.com.