Lineage Logistics Partners with Turvo to Launch Lineage Link®

Novi, MI – January 12, 2020 – Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced the launch of Lineage Link® through a partnership with Turvo, a leading provider of collaborative logistics software designed for global supply chains.

Lineage Link®, powered by Turvo, is a unified and fully integrated supply-chain technology solution that seamlessly connects the Lineage network, driving collaboration, performance and efficiency for all supply chain participants. The platform gives customers an unprecedented level of insight and control to enable more agile and informed decisions, providing visibility across locations, orders, inventories, transportation and warehouse appointment scheduling.

Lineage will deploy Turvo’s technology at over 200 facilities by 2021 and ultimately across the majority of its global network of over 330 facilities in 15 countries spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America.

“Our partnership with Turvo, which has enabled our rollout of Lineage Link, provides our customers with a transformative logistics solution to engage, manage and optimize their end-to-end supply chain,” said Sudarsan Thattai, Lineage’s Chief Information Officer. “Part of Lineage’s purpose is to transform the food supply chain, and with our industry-leading Lineage Link platform, we’re able to do just that by extending process automation into our network for deeper collaboration and visibility.”

Turvo’s technology allows warehouses across Lineage’s network to share assets, such as customer service personnel, across multiple warehouse management systems (WMS) and forms a foundation that can ingest data into a single repository then distribute it across multiple applications.

“We are working with Lineage to eliminate barriers in the supply chain created by antiquated, siloed technology,” said Scott Lang, Chairman and CEO of Turvo, Inc. “Our continued innovation will further digitize the Lineage network and validate Lineage’s position as a technology powerhouse at the forefront of supply chain efficiencies and transformation."

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage is the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, its unrivaled real estate network, and its use of technology combine to promote food safety, increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, lessen environmental impact, and minimize supply chain waste. As a result, Lineage helps customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small family-owned businesses increase the efficiency and protect the integrity of their temperature-controlled supply chain. Lineage has grown its cubic feet by 60% annually since 2008 to 1.9 billion cubic feet, making it the largest global temperature-controlled industrial REIT. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations, Lineage was recognized as the No 1. Data Science company on Fast Company’s Annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019, in addition to ranking 23rd overall in an evaluation of thousands of companies worldwide. ( www.lineagelogistics.com )

About Turvo

Turvo is the first multi-enterprise collaborative platform specifically designed for the global supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers and carriers to digitally transform their workflows with cloud-based software and mobile applications. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end platform to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world’s largest, fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)