DEMATIC ANNOUNCES 2020 WINNERS FOR FIRST/DEMATIC SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Inaugural Scholarship Program Recognizes Promising Students Seeking Careers in STEM-Related Fields

January 13, 2021
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – January 13, 2021 — As a part a $50,000 commitment in support of FIRST Robotics Competitions in 2020, Dematic is pleased to announce the recipients of its inaugural scholarship program for high school students pursuing careers in STEM-related fields (science, technology, engineering, mathematics). Three outstanding students — Drew Pang, Kristen Schang and Geoffrey Xue — each have been awarded a $5,000 scholarship toward a post-secondary degree or technical certification.

Dematic has had a long association with the non-profit, FIRST. For years, Dematic engineers have proudly encouraged, coached and arranged sponsorships for elementary and high school teams competing in FIRST robotic and Lego competitions. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was founded in 1989 to inspire young people's interest and participation in science and technology, and this is exactly the sentiment that led Dematic to introduce the scholarship program.

“We at Dematic are always looking for ways to engage with the communities where we live and work,” says Bernard Biolchini, CEO, Dematic Americas. “It is especially gratifying when the engagement develops and grows so naturally. We are thrilled to be helping to nurture future STEM talent with this scholarship program, and the tremendous quality of the applications we received far exceeded expectations.”

In fact, the quality of the applications was so impressive that Dematic created additional scholarships, and five other students received awards of $1,000 each — Abigail DeFranco, Andrew Kempen, Emily Ruf, Harsh Sinha and Jennifer Yang.

“It is an honor to receive a FIRST/Dematic scholarship because of the impact FIRST has had on me,” says recipient, Drew Pang. “It will no doubt benefit me in pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.”

The Dematic community outreach program continues to grow, and FIRST is an important partner in building relationships in communities where we operate. Dematic encourages local offices to sponsor teams and continue the tradition of supporting students on their path to careers in robotics, technology and related fields.

Scholarship Winners:

Name 

 Hometown

 College/University Attending

 Abigail DeFranco

 Slingerlands, New York

 Undecided

 Andrew Kempen

 Waukesha, Wisconsin

 Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE)

 Drew Pang

 Westerville, Ohio

 Undecided

 Emily Ruf

 Jenison, Michigan

 Michigan Technological University

 Kristen Schang

 Milford, Michigan

 Undecided

 Harsh Sinha

 Grand Rapids, Michigan

 Western Michigan University

 Geoffrey Xue

 Pewaukee, Wisconsin

 Undecided

 Jennifer Yang

 Corvallis, Oregon

 Carnegie Mellon University

 

About Dematic
Dematic is an intralogistics innovator that designs, builds and supports intelligent, automated solutions for manufacturing, warehouse and distribution environments for customers that are powering the future of commerce. With engineering centers, manufacturing facilities and service centers located in more than 25 countries, the Dematic global network of 10,000 employees has helped achieve more than 6,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world’s leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the global leaders in industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, and a leading provider of warehouse automation.

 

