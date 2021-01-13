DEMATIC ANNOUNCES 2020 WINNERS FOR FIRST/DEMATIC SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – January 13, 2021 — As a part a $50,000 commitment in support of FIRST Robotics Competitions in 2020, Dematic is pleased to announce the recipients of its inaugural scholarship program for high school students pursuing careers in STEM-related fields (science, technology, engineering, mathematics). Three outstanding students — Drew Pang, Kristen Schang and Geoffrey Xue — each have been awarded a $5,000 scholarship toward a post-secondary degree or technical certification.

Dematic has had a long association with the non-profit, FIRST. For years, Dematic engineers have proudly encouraged, coached and arranged sponsorships for elementary and high school teams competing in FIRST robotic and Lego competitions. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was founded in 1989 to inspire young people's interest and participation in science and technology, and this is exactly the sentiment that led Dematic to introduce the scholarship program.

“We at Dematic are always looking for ways to engage with the communities where we live and work,” says Bernard Biolchini, CEO, Dematic Americas. “It is especially gratifying when the engagement develops and grows so naturally. We are thrilled to be helping to nurture future STEM talent with this scholarship program, and the tremendous quality of the applications we received far exceeded expectations.”

In fact, the quality of the applications was so impressive that Dematic created additional scholarships, and five other students received awards of $1,000 each — Abigail DeFranco, Andrew Kempen, Emily Ruf, Harsh Sinha and Jennifer Yang.

“It is an honor to receive a FIRST/Dematic scholarship because of the impact FIRST has had on me,” says recipient, Drew Pang. “It will no doubt benefit me in pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.”

The Dematic community outreach program continues to grow, and FIRST is an important partner in building relationships in communities where we operate. Dematic encourages local offices to sponsor teams and continue the tradition of supporting students on their path to careers in robotics, technology and related fields.

Scholarship Winners:

Name Hometown College/University Attending Abigail DeFranco Slingerlands, New York Undecided Andrew Kempen Waukesha, Wisconsin Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) Drew Pang Westerville, Ohio Undecided Emily Ruf Jenison, Michigan Michigan Technological University Kristen Schang Milford, Michigan Undecided Harsh Sinha Grand Rapids, Michigan Western Michigan University Geoffrey Xue Pewaukee, Wisconsin Undecided Jennifer Yang Corvallis, Oregon Carnegie Mellon University

