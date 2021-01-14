KEEP YOUR GUARD UP!

The modern warehouse is an environment of activity, efficiency, shipping, receiving, distribution and deadlines. Working in challenging conditions full of twists, turns and blind corners, forklifts are critical to any warehouse’s ability to meet business demands.

It is estimated that about 1 in 10 forklifts are involved in a warehouse accident... every year.* Weighing in at thousands of pounds, fast-moving forklifts create peril in the warehouse. At risk from impact are facilities, warehouse racks, valuable equipment, cargo and, of course, pedestrians.

Ideal Warehouse Innovations, leaders in warehouse safety, have created the Ideal Steel Guardrail System to offer smart, strong, affordable protection for the active warehouse.

In a busy workplace, even well-trained, experienced drivers can be distracted or suffer a momentary lapse. And an accidental impact involving a forklift is one of the scariest things that can happen in the warehouse.

With not much more than a tap, valuable equipment can be damaged or destroyed. Impact with warehouse racking can have devastating results that could bring a whole row or even a whole warehouse of goods crashing down. And, if a pedestrian is struck, the range of possible outcomes from injury to death, can only be thought of as tragedy.

Installed in high-risk areas, the Ideal Steel Guardrail System’s first level of defence is preventative: the system offers a bright-safety-yellow visual deterrent to protect facilities and pedestrian walkways. Yet, when stopping power is needed, the strong-as-steel guardrail system, bolted to the concrete floor, can stop a 10,000-lb forklift moving 4 mph, in its tracks.

The flexible solution can be installed easily, almost anywhere and has been designed with removable rails that allow quick access to protected areas whenever needed. An available gate component also makes it possible to include pedestrian access at helpful breakpoints along the guarded route.

Even the smallest of accidents can result in negative business effects from costly downtime and lost productivity to injury and legal issues. Protect your people and your business with the Ideal Steel Guardrail System.

*Source: OSHA – www.osha.gov