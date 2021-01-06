Bastian Solutions and Scallog Align to Deliver Mobile Goods to Person Solution in North America

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is excited to announce the addition of Scallog’s mobile order fulfillment system to the company’s ever-growing portfolio of automation capabilities. As an independent integrator, this relationship supports Bastian Solutions' commitment to providing clients with optimal systems that not only meet but exceed operational goals.

"This partnership marks a new stage in Scallog's growth. The USA represents an important market, demanding efficient and agile logistics solutions, combined with huge local logistics expertise. The integration agreement with Bastian Solutions allows us to accelerate our deployment capacity and our commercial presence. We share values and a common vision with the company, that is a world-class automation specialist. The close and fruitful links with our integrators are the key to our development,” details Olivier Rochet, CEO of Scallog.

Scallog, a French robotic automation system manufacturer, designed its Boby intelligent logistics robot to lift and transport product shelves from storage to picking locations. The Boby mobile robots and workstations provide an effective and cost-efficient entry into automated order fulfillment with limited capital investment, a return on investment in less than two years, and the flexibility to quickly scale operations to meet demand. BOBY can handle a 600kg payload, and throughput of 600 picks per hour – providing up to three times more picking productivity and a 30 percent reduction in storage space.

“Our mission is providing our clients a competitive advantage, and to achieve that goal, we must continuously add technologies that address the growing demand and changing landscape order fulfillment providers face. The Scallog goods to person system offers tremendous modularity and an easy entry into automation—two key benefits for growing fulfillment operations. We look forward to introducing the technology to our clients as we continue to provide world-class automated systems,” said Aaron Jones, president of Bastian Solutions.

Learn more about Bastian Solutions and the Scallog mobile goods to person system.

About Scallog

Founded in 2013, Scallog is a French company that designs, manufactures and markets robotics solutions aimed at the logistics sector to boost warehouse agility and productivity for 3PL, online retail, distribution and industry companies. In light of changes in BtoC and BtoB consumer demand patterns, particularly in terms of product availability and delivery, the Scallog solution helps companies accelerate order preparation and absorb peaks in activity, while reducing tough working conditions for employees and smoothing investment. Scallog’s ‘Goods to Person’ solution is agile and flexible, featuring ‘smart’ decision-making and executing software that supervises and deploys mobile robots that move 600kg storage racks to order preparation stations where operators finalize the packages. www.scallog.com

About Bastian Solutions

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a trusted supply chain integration partner committed to providing clients a competitive advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production solutions. By combining data-driven designs, scalable material handling systems, and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries. For more information, visit bastiansolutions.com.