Dachser organizes vaccine logistics in Berlin

Kempten, Germany, December 30, 2020--With Covid-19 vaccinations starting in Germany, Dachser is stepping up to organize vaccine logistics in the German capital on behalf of the Berlin Senate.

Working on behalf of the Berlin Senate, Dachser will manage the vaccine supplies upon their delivery to the central vaccine warehouse. It will also undertake daily quality-assured deliveries to up to Berlin’s six vaccination centers, eleven hospital pharmacies, and up to sixty mobile vaccination teams. The requisite vaccine equipment will be supplied from a warehouse operated by the logistics provider.

“We’ve been working in close collaboration with the Berlin Senate since July this year to store personal protective equipment and rapid coronavirus tests and distribute these to healthcare facilities in the city,” says Olaf Schmidt, General Manager of Dachser’s Berlin-Brandenburg logistics center in Schönefeld.

Providing logistics expertise

Schmidt adds: “We’re pleased to be providing our logistics expertise to support this supply chain that is so important for society."

