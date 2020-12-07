DETAILS ANNOUNCED FOR THE VIRTUAL 51ST ANNUAL ADMIRAL OF THE OCEAN SEA (AOTOS) AWARD

Washington DC, December 2, 2020—The United Seamen’s Service 51st annual Admiral of the Ocean Sea (AOTOS) Award will be a live 40-minute virtual presentation scheduled for December 9, 2020 commencing at 2:30 pm. This year, the presentation will highlight the service of the entire American maritime community to the nation, with special recognition of four pillars of that community; the Maritime Administration; merchant mariners; U.S.-flag shipping companies and longshoremen.

The presentation will be available through the link: https://zoom.us/j/99871134803?pwd=YTM5NzZocWVaYnR6LyswWjdpcU1mdz09 and afterwards at unitedseamensservice.org.

The traditional silver statuette of Christopher Columbus—the first Admiral of the Ocean Sea-- will be accepted by The Honorable Elaine L. Chao, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, on behalf of the honorees and the statuette will have a permanent home displayed at MARAD Headquarters in Washington, DC.

LTG Kenneth R. Wykle, USA, (Ret.), Chairman, USS AOTOS Committee, will moderate the program that will feature:

- Maritime Administrator, The Honorable Mark Buzby

- Michael J. Sacco, President of the Seafarers International Union

- William Adams, President of the International Longshore and Warehouseman’s Union

- Thomas B. Crowley Jr., Chairman and CEO of Crowley Maritime Corp

- William Woodhour, President of Maersk Line, Limited

- General Stephen R. Lyons, USA, Commander, United States Transportation Command

- Rear Admiral Michael A. Wettlaufer, USN, Commander, Military Sealift Command



Said General Wykle: “Pandemic notwithstanding, the U.S. Maritime Community continued to carry on their commitment to our country by moving and handling millions of tons of cargo in world commerce despite the personal risk and danger presented by Covid 19 globally.” He added: “These commitments deserve this most prestigious honor.”

The AOTOS Award has been given every year since 1970 to individuals and organizations that have made valued contributions to American shipping and seafarers. More than 80 AOTOS Awards have been given to labor, management and government leaders. It is considered the U.S. shipping industry’s highest honor. A national poll and a committee of industry leaders select those so honored.

Information on the Virtual presentation is available from USS Executive Director Roger Korner, Tel: (201) 369-1100, Email: ussammla@ix.netcom.com or Barbara Yeninas, Email: Barbara@bsya.com.

United Seamen’s Service Website: unitedseamensservice.org