51ST ANNUAL USS ADMIRAL OF THE OCEAN SEA (AOTOS) AWARD TO VIRTUALLY HONOR THE US MARITIME COMMUNITY

Washington DC, November 17, 2020—The United Seamen’s Service 51st annual Admiral of the Ocean Sea (AOTOS) Award will be a live virtual presentation scheduled for December 9, 2020 at 2:30 pm. This year, the presentation will highlight the service of the entire American maritime community to the nation, with special recognition of four pillars of that community; the U.S. Maritime Administration; merchant mariners; U.S.-flag shipping companies and longshoremen.

The traditional silver statuette of Christopher Columbus—the first Admiral of the Ocean Sea-- will be accepted by The Honorable Elaine L. Chao, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, on behalf of the honorees and the statuette will have a permanent home displayed at MARAD Headquarters in Washington, DC.

LTG Kenneth R. Wykle, USA, (Ret.), Chairman, USS AOTOS Committee, noted “there was a strong consensus that despite the coronavirus epidemic, USS continue its annual AOTOS Award and this year recognize the hard-working maritime community laboring day-in and day-out to move millions of tons of cargo in and out of American ports, thus delivering essential goods necessary to international commerce and in support of our national defense.”

Michael Sacco, President of the Seafarers International Union and Vice Chairman, USS AOTOS Committee, added: “Cargo ships are operated by merchant seafarers, the unseen and unheard essential workers who are keeping countries alive in lockdown and, in times of national crisis, the U.S. Maritime community has one commitment and that is service to our nation.”

The presentation and program featuring representatives from the various sectors will be held at The Army and Navy Club in Washington D.C., and may be seen after the fact by those interested through an internet link to be identified once formal arrangements are complete.

USS, founded in 1942 during the darkest days of World War II, is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization with the mission of promoting the welfare of American seafarers and their families; U.S. Government, military, and civilian personnel; seafarers of other nations; and others in the maritime industry.

The AOTOS Award has been given every year since 1970 to individuals and organizations that have made valued contributions to American shipping and seafarers. Since the founding of USS, more than 80 AOTOS Awards have been given to labor, management and government leaders. It is considered the U.S. shipping industry’s highest honor. A national poll and a committee of industry leaders select those so honored.

Information on the Virtual presentation is available from USS Executive Director Roger Korner, Tel: (201) 369-1100, Email: ussammla@ix.netcom.com or Barbara Yeninas, Tel: (973) 650-0105, Email: Barbara@bsya.com.

United Seamen’s Service Website: unitedseamensservice.org