GreyOrange Partners with Israeli Logistics Leader Gold Bond on eCommerce Fulfilment Center

GreyOrange, a global software provider that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize fulfillment operations, today announced a partnership with logistics solutions provider Gold Bond to provide warehouse automation supporting its eCommerce services in Israel. The two companies have established autonomous fulfilment within the Gold Bond facility in Ashdod, designed specifically to provide e-commerce logistics services. The Ashdod facility—featuring the GreyOrange GreyMatter™ operating system—currently fulfils approximately 18,000-20,000 orders per day and maintains 20,000-25,000 SKUs in stock.

GreyMatter anticipates and optimizes the movement of SKUs, orchestrating intelligent robots to stage and move inventory based on order flow, item popularity, promise-to-deliver dates, profitability analysis, customer value and satisfaction.

“GreyOrange’s intelligent fulfilment solutions will help us serve the needs of current and future customers for modern, technology-enabled warehouse automation,” said Yotam Ben Ari, ecommerce manager at Gold Bond. “By working with GreyOrange, Gold Bond will be able to react faster to unpredictable market changes as well as offer same-day delivery.”

In addition to the Ashdod operation, the partnership enables GreyOrange and Gold Bond to expand operations in the region, meeting customer needs for warehouse automation and the intelligent and rapid analysis of operational data.

“GreyOrange will provide us with intelligence and flexibility to handle changing SKUs, volumes, workflows and growth over time,” added Ben Ari.

“Gold Bond is a goods-to-person leader in Israel and this partnership is a unique opportunity to access the Israeli market, where 70 percent of the population already shops online and has seen e-commerce growth of 15 percent over the last three years,” said Nigel Lahiri, EMEA Sales Director at GreyOrange.