OPEN SKY GROUP NAMES IAN DRUMMOND CEO OF AUSTRALIAN-BASED OPEN SKY GROUP PTY LTD

RALEIGH, N.C. and BRISBANE, Australia (November 17, 2020) – Open Sky Group, global specialists in WMS, Labor and TMS software implementations and upgrades, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Drummond as CEO of Open Sky Group PTY LTD, a joint venture formed between Open Sky Group and FourPL, an Australian-based supply chain solutions provider.

Mr. Drummond joined Open Sky Group PTY LTD in March 2020 as an Advisor to the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Open Sky Group PTY LTD, headquartered in Brisbane, before officially transitioning into the role of CEO for the joint venture.

“We conducted an external search to identify suitable candidates before selecting Ian, who brings a wealth of knowledge in business transformation and technology consulting to our ranks,” said Open Sky Group CRO and Open Sky Group PTY LTD board of directors’ member, Chad Kramlich. “We look forward to his leadership as we move into the next phase of growth across the APAC region.”

Before joining Open Sky Group, Mr. Drummond held senior positions with Ernst & Young, Deloitte, IBM and PwC. He has spent most of his career in management advisory positions, predominantly managing large business transformation and IT programs, with a particular focus on ERP and business intelligence implementations. He has lived and worked in Australia for the last 23 years.

“The power of our joint venture has helped many companies realize the benefits of supply chain software,’’ says Brett Findlay, Chairman of Open Sky Group PTY LTD and CEO for FourPL. “Ian brings tremendous leadership and a depth of experience in assisting clients with large business transformation in APAC that will help take this partnership to the next level.”

“It’s an exciting time to be in the global supply chain business,” said Mr. Drummond, who has assumed day-to-day responsibilities for the company’s operations in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. “Blue Yonder is a proven solution for companies seeking to improve business outcomes, and Open Sky Group is ideally positioned to help them gain the best possible results from their technology investments.”

Open Sky Group is headquartered in the US near Raleigh, NC. They and FourPL joined forces in 2017 to form Open Sky Group PTY LTD to expand Open Sky Group’s global reach, scale and offerings.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP

Open Sky Group, global specialists in WMS, Labor and TMS software upgrades and implementations, helps clients lower costs and risks and reduces time to implement with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach. An accredited gold implementation partner and reseller of Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management and transportation management, Open Sky Group strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

ABOUT FOURPL

FourPL is an Australian owned supply chain solutions provider with offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. FourPL provides procurement and supply chain system advisory, implementation, support and operational services for customers. The focus is to help large companies recognize where they can gain value with technology, understand how a technology initiative is performing, help them buy a solution, or deliver the outcome/service they require.

Contact: Open Sky Group

Darcy Reeves

VP of Marketing

919.800.8250

###