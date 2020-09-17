Practice Social Distancing in Your Facility without Sacrificing Productivity

In the age of COVID-19, the balance between maintaining productivity and keeping employees healthy and safe is a huge challenge. The global pandemic has changed the way we do business and now the new norm is physical distancing, monitoring occupancy levels, and contact tracing.Accomplishing these new procedures can be simple with three solutions from SICK. These solutions can be used in public-facing spaces, like retail stores, and in private spaces, like office buildings or manufacturing facilities. Check out our eBook to learn about solutions for people counting, contact tracing, and distance measurement.
