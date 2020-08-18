Tropical Shipping Signs Agreement with Octopi by Navis for its St. Croix Terminal

Oakland, CA — August 18, 2020 — Octopi, part of Navis and Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that Tropical Shipping has signed a subscription agreement for Octopi by Navis at its St. Croix location. This agreement comes on the heels of the Tropical St. Thomas go-live, making St. Croix the second Tropical Shipping terminal that has signed with Octopi this year.

As a hub for transporting goods throughout the Caribbean, Tropical St. Croix handles a mix of cargo and operates at 76,000 TEU annually. Since its inception, Tropical St. Croix was tracking all container movement and operations at the terminal manually and wanted to invest in technology to make its location more modern and efficient for its customers. The terminal needed a TOS that was nimble and able to provide more data visibility to its stakeholders without requiring any additional IT investment, so it selected Octopi’s cloud-based TOS to enhance its operations.

“Octopi will allow St. Croix to upgrade to an automated, cloud-based TOS with little effort and will offer us the tools to drive operational efficiency, increased visibility and data transfer through its user-friendly interface,” said Doug Vogt, VP Operations and Equipment at Tropical Shipping. “Since we will be eliminating manual entry, we will be able to utilize that time to look for other opportunities to better service our customers at our terminal.”

“In these unpredictable times, we are glad that we can provide a solution via remote assistance to help our customers achieve higher productivity and operational visibility goals,” said Martin Bardi, Vice President of Global Sales, Octopi by Navis. “After experiencing a successful remote go-live at their St. Thomas location, Tropical Shipping signed with Octopi at their St. Croix terminal because of the seamless transition to the TOS and the immediate results they had seen after implementation. Tropical Shipping has been a great partner to work with and we look forward to continuing and potentially expanding our relationship with them in the future.”

About Octopi

Octopi is the leading developer of cloud based software solutions for port terminal operators. The Octopi Terminal Operating System (TOS) helps seaport terminal operators manage their operations, track their cargo, and communicate electronically and in real-time with their commercial partners. The Octopi TOS provides small terminal operators the agility and adaptability required to modernize and efficiently run their operational ecosystem. www.octopi.co

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

