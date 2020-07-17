Shipping line posts proof of ability to manage Covid-19 risks

Transportation companies are working overtime to assure customers they've taken the proper steps to safely resume operations. To prove that point, the Finnish shipping company Viking Line has teamed up with an independent agency to verify that it has the capability to manage and prevent infection risks from Covid-19.

Viking Line says the verification, provided by the accredited classification society Det Norske Veritas Germanischer Lloyd (DNV GL), covers all seven of its vessels and operations in six terminals. The company carries both passengers and cargo on routes throughout the northern Baltic Sea, serving Sweden, Finland, and Estonia.

DNV GL's "My Care verification" certifies that a company's infection risk prevention work during the pandemic is quality-assured and inspected by a third party.

"The application of My Care creates trust since the focus is to prevent infectious diseases," Luca Crisciotti, CEO of DNV GL–Business Assurance, said in a release. "It also demonstrates Viking Line's strong engagement in further developing its HSE (health, security, and environment) processes. A third-party assessment provides assurance that the right measures have been taken to protect people, work transparently, and increase the trust of passengers and other stakeholders."