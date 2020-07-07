Pandemic Impact To Supply Chain Priorities Detailed In New Freight Market Research Report By DDC FPO

DDC FPO of The DDC Group has released a new report showcasing the findings of its recently conducted market research study, which investigated the changes in business priorities and operational spending throughout the freight landscape in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19").

The data featured in this comprehensive report, Adapting to a Pandemic: Freight Market Budget & Priority Shifts In 2020, was compiled from an industry survey responded to by executives and decision makers who preside over and represent manufacturers, warehousing and distribution centers, motor carriers, 3PLs or brokers, and freight technology providers.

Over three-fourths (76.4%) of respondents have significantly shifted their planned spending activity for 2020 from their initial budgets due to the pandemic's impact on the supply chain. The report identifies the trending areas of impact within organizations, the degree of disruption, and to what initiatives dollars are being reallocated.

The study also highlights recurring themes throughout responses in regards to process management.

Donna Kintop, Senior Vice President of Client Experience, stated, "As a result of the pandemic, many companies are now pursuing operational efficiency with vigor."

To download the full report for free, click here: https://www.ddcfpo.com/adapting-to-a-pandemic-freight-market-budget-priority-shifts-in-2020.

About DDC FPO

With 30 years of business process outsourcing (BPO) experience, DDC FPO currently processes 30% of all LTL bills in North America and has delivered more successful freight back office solutions than any other company, including Freight Billing, Rate Auditing, POD Processing, Customs Brokerage Data Capture, and more. As the freight-focused unit of The DDC Group – a worldwide network of business process outsourcing experts – we are powered by a global staff of over 7,000 professionals to serve our clients in 40 languages. To learn more, visit: ddcfpo.com.