Enactor OMS gives retailers flexibility to adapt distribution networks fast

UK-based software provider Enactor Ltd, today launches its groundbreaking new Enactor Order Management System (OMS) for retailers. Enactor OMS is an ultra-responsive ordering engine that combines omnichannel order management capabilities with global inventory visibility, enabling any order to be connected to any inventory location.The system’s microservices architecture gives retailers total control of orders, no matter how complex the customer journeys and order fulfillment processes. Enactor OMS is available now directly from Enactor.

The Enactor OMS has a visual toolkit that makes it easy for non-technical retailers to adapt order fulfillment as-needed to best serve customers profitably in response to whatever market changes, crises or opportunities come their way. These events can be as commonplace as a fleeting fashion trend, to a full-blown crisis, to the gradual evolution towards unified commerce. For example, the Covid-19 crisis has accelerated some retailers' plans to transform ‘dark stores’ and also stores with extra capacity, into satellite warehouses that offer customers true omnichannel fulfillment.

Dune and Frasers Group gain maximum flexibility with Enactor OMS

The Enactor OMS will allow Dune’s customers to now be able to order through any store or online channel and collect goods at home, or in the store of their choice. Enactor’s OMS makes this possible by giving Dune extensive control of inventory buffers, fulfillment rankings and availability-to-promise services.

“We’re really excited about the flexibility and agility Enactor OMS will give us. This is enabling us to creatively maximize our people and physical assets as market conditions change. This ability to shapeshift quickly not only provides business continuity, but also ensures we can deliver outstanding service, regardless of the journeys our customers take.

Frasers Group (formerly Sports Direct) is deploying Enactor OMS to help elevate the omnichannel customer experience and optimize store inventory across all of its brands, starting with Evans Cycles. Each brand will have the flexibility to tailor the Enactor Platform to best service their customer journeys.

Adapting to modern retailing challenges

Michael Carrell, CEO, Enactor, commented: “The period since the 2008 recession through to the Covid-19 crisis is the most difficult in modern retailing history. I’ve seen far too many retailers with creative ideas fail to adapt to changing market conditions, partly due to the limitations of their legacy systems. Enactor OMS is an extension of our modern technology platform, which we designed to help established brands like Dune respond quickly and profitably to events, while delivering great customer experiences.”

Enactor was established in 2009 with a vision to build a new class of flexible, self-configurable retail system that gives omnichannel retailers real control over their destinies. Enactor’s products include a highly flexible software platform and range of tools and applications, including the new Order Management System (OMS). Enactor operates in Hertford (UK), Charlotte (US) and Colombo (Sri Lanka), developing software and selling to global brands in retail and hospitality. Enactor’s customers include Dune, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Jysk and Mountain Warehouse. For more information visit www.enactor.co