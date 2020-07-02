AMI IT Asset Management Software Enables Multi-User Audits

SEATTLE—AMI, the world leader in RFID and barcode IT asset management (ITAM) software, introduces ground-breaking audit and system configuration capabilities with AssetTrack® for ServiceNow 3.0. Already the best-selling ITAM app for ServiceNow, the new AssetTrack release is the first software to enable teams to simultaneously conduct audits of hardware equipment at the same data center, stockroom, warehouse or other location, significantly reducing data collection time.

“Companies are facing a new set of hardware asset management challenges as workplaces reopen. They need to ensure that company-owned IT assets are all accounted for, including laptops and other tech taken home by employees and new IT equipment purchased for remote work,” said Thomas Watson, founder and CEO of AMI. “AssetTrack for ServiceNow allows enterprises to quickly catch up because it accelerates, simplifies and automates the accurate collection, management, reporting and analysis of hardware data.”

Improving essential audits

While companies are required to conduct hardware audits to ensure compliance and manage data privacy and security risks, they are time-consuming for individual field technicians who must scan hundreds or thousands of IT equipment. With AssetTrack’s multi-user audit capability, a team can perform the audit in a fraction of the time, so companies can incorporate regular auditing for maximum asset data accuracy without negatively impacting end-user service from field techs.

Using the AssetTrack for inventories, a large professional services organization reduced its quarterly audit time from 2 weeks to 1 day. Teach for America also is seeing big gains.

“We do stockroom audits of hundreds of computers and peripherals twice a month, and this new feature cuts the time in half. I scanned chargers while my colleague scanned computers,” said Albert Lukan, Director of IT Service Management for Teach for America. “I can’t find any other tool that offers the ease of use and functionality of AssetTrack for ServiceNow.”

Enhancing ServiceNow ease of use

Other major advances in AssetTrack for ServiceNow 3.0 include:

• Blind audit. This feature helps ensure data integrity because it hides the expected asset list. Assets must be physically present and scanned to be captured, preventing auditors from “cheating on the test.”

• Entity designer. A new interface makes it easy to connect the application to custom fields and tables in ServiceNow, allowing companies to rapidly integrate AssetTrack for ServiceNow.

• Merge ServiceNow configurations. Companies can merge partial configurations from one instance of AssetTrack for ServiceNow to another, greatly improving the development, test and deployment of new workflows.

• Linea Pro support. Users can use Linea Pro scanning hardware on iOS devices for rugged, rapid barcode scanning.

AMI also offers a Value Meter to calculate the ROI of AssetTrack for ServiceNow compared to other methods of asset tracking including ServiceNow alone. Using the Value Meter, Teach for America found that using AssetTrack is more than 62% faster than scanning and manually updating its asset database.

About AMI

AMI is a world leader and innovator in IT asset management (ITAM) software, giving global enterprises unmatched control and information to improve decision making and reduce costs throughout the hardware lifecycle. AMI digitally transforms IT asset management with AssetTrack®, the leading ITAM app for ServiceNow, which offers versatile barcode and RFID scanning capabilities to automate, simplify and accelerate the accurate collection, management and analysis of hardware data. AMI develops ITAM software that works better than anything else in the marketplace: It’s easy to use in the field, customized to client needs and delivers data clients can trust, so they can maximize IT asset availability, security and compliance.