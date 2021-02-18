PCS Software Upgrades Mobile Express App, Enables Mobile Dispatch and Asset Tracking

Houston – Feb. 18, 2021 – PCS Software (PCS), a leading AI-driven transportation management platform provider for shippers, carriers and brokerages in North America, announced today two new advancements to its Mobile Express driver management and communication system, part of the PCS Supply Chain Logistics Platform. Carriers and brokers now have access to real-time, carrier-asset tracking and management (ATM) and added Mobile Dispatch capabilities from their Mobile Express app.



Thanks to this latest advancement to the Mobile Express app, users can now track tractors, trailers and loads live with an react-native map that displays the real-time movement of equipment and loads on the map. Other key ATM advancements include integrated driver location capabilities activated in Mobile Express’s Fleet Tracker solution, and updates to Dispatch Manager features, tracking the estimated time remaining on the road.



Additionally, as mobility is key in today’s market, PCS improved its Mobile Dispatch capabilities by enabling dispatchers to monitor operations from anywhere, anytime using their handheld or other mobile device. No matter where a dispatcher is working from, they now enjoy access to the full array of features in the PCS platform, directly from their app and untethered from their desktops.



“These enhancements give busy logistics professionals the detailed tracking information they need to effectively manage operations and the freedom to take it on the go,” said Paul Beavers, chief technology officer, PCS Software. “Whether walking the yard or warehouse, working remotely or on the road, carriers and brokerage operations can truly manage assets in real-time.”



For more information about PCS Software and its platform solutions, visit www.PCSSoft.com.