Multifamily Communities Should Expect Holiday-Level Package Volume in 2020 Per Parcel Pending

Parcel Pending by Quadient, North America’s leading provider of package management solutions, is advising multifamily communities nationwide to prepare for holiday-like package volume throughout the remainder of 2020. Last month, Parcel Pending processed over 2.7 million packages – a nearly 86 percent increase in their year-over-year package volume. This figure also exceeds their 2019 holiday season package volume.

“Americans are shopping online now more than ever due to COVID-19, and multifamily communities need to be prepared to manage package volumes that would normally be expected only for a few months out of the year for the remainder of 2020,” stated Lori A. Torres, CEO and Founder of Parcel Pending. “This is where smart lockers, like those offered by Parcel Pending, come into play. Our lockers provide seamless package management and a safe, secure and most importantly contact-free way for residents to retrieve their online orders and packages at their convenience. Now is the time for multifamily communities to invest in smart locker solutions.”

In the U.S., every day in April was Black Friday, with data showing that e-commerce sales for the month were consistently above 2019 Black Friday sales1. Additionally, many of Parcel Pending’s multifamily partners experienced major increases – up to 67 percent – in their year-over-year package volume between March 13 and June 7.

“So far this year, Parcel Pending has experienced a 73 percent year-over-year increase in package delivery volume,” continued Torres. “We expect this growth to continue, compounding on an even greater increase in package volume as the multifamily industry enters the 2020 holiday season.”

Multifamily Package Trends

Holiday-like Package Volume

• Typically, apartment communities receive 150 packages per week. However, that number has jumped to over 270 packages per week – an 81 percent increase2.

• Many of Parcel Pending’s multifamily partners have experienced YOY package volume increases between 60 to 67 percent.

• Couriers are experiencing holiday-level delivery numbers as more people make essential purchases online and have them shipped to their homes. In fact, USPS has seen a 70 percent increase in package volume since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic3.

Demand for Contact-Free Pick-up Growing

• Americans are demanding contact-free pick-up options. A recent study shows that a whopping 87 percent of consumers prefer contact-free pick-up options4.

“The demand for safe, contact-free package retrieval is booming. In fact, downloads of our mobile app, which allows for contact-free package pick-up, grew by 46 percent from February to March,” stated Torres. “We anticipate that usage of our mobile app will continue to grow as contact-free package retrieval becomes the norm.”

Parcel Pending was founded by Torres in 2013 to provide effective package management solutions for property managers, residents and couriers alike. Torres and a large portion of her staff come from the multifamily industry and understand the unique needs of property owners, property managers, couriers and residents. This experience has enabled Parcel Pending to design and deliver customizable package management solutions, like the new Locker Lite solution, for multifamily communities. In 2019, Parcel Pending was acquired by Quadient (formerly Neopost), the global leader in parcel, mailing, customer experience and business process automation solutions. Today, Parcel Pending by Quadient successfully delivers an average of 2 million packages monthly in the United States and Canada.

