Shawn McCarrick Named CEO of Award-Winning VeriShip

VeriShip, a SaaS-based business optimization and spend management platform, today announced Shawn McCarrick as its new CEO. McCarrick, a logistics industry veteran and formerly an advisor to the company, replaces acting CEO Michael George.

VeriShip has been controlling shipping expenses for small and midsized businesses for 15 years, with data and analysis on 70 million packages shipped annually through DHL, FedEx, UPS and Fulfillment by Amazon. As a result, the company is well-positioned to manage the fundamental shift to e-commerce and direct-to-consumer purchasing behavior accelerated by the COVID-19 response, and to help clients manage shipping volumes being pushed to the limits.

“The current environment reinforces the need for our software and services and exponentially increases our value proposition to our customers,” said George. “Shawn has tremendous experience scaling companies, even during the recession of 2008, and he will be supported by a remarkably strong leadership team and the backing of Summit Partners. The combination promises a bright future.”

George remains committed to the company and will continue to serve its board of directors as executive chairman.

McCarrick gained invaluable logistics experience during nearly a decade at freight services broker Freightquote. As Chief Operating Officer, he directed customer operations, marketing and the company’s 650-person sales organization, which grew by 250% over four years. He joined Freightquote as Chief Information Officer in 2006 and transformed the IT function from a small startup staff to a 50-person organization. He became acting COO in 2008, when the country was also facing an economic crisis.

Most recently, McCarrick was Senior Vice President of Broadridge Financial Solutions, where he led the firm’s digital transformation technology team.

McCarrick will be well-supported in his efforts to lead innovation and growth. The company has added four new positions to its leadership team since March, including a Chief Product Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, Vice President of Engineering and Head of Client Operations.

“VeriShip offers new technology products in the emerging field of data science, all within industry sectors — shipping and e-commerce — in the midst of a paradigm shift,” said McCarrick. “It’s a remarkable convergence of factors, and I’m exhilarated by the opportunity.”

About VeriShip

VeriShip is a spend management and payments platform that tracks, audits and analyzes shipping invoice data to support small and midsized businesses shipping with the four largest U.S. carriers. Its cloud-based SaaS technology platform gives SMBs control of their shipping data with a single source of visibility into parcel spend. Its team of data scientists and parcel experts uses the platform’s decades of shipping data to benchmark and forecast, helping clients negotiate shipping contracts and optimize and reduce future shipping spend. Since 2005, VeriShip has helped nearly 6,000 businesses optimize shipping on nearly $2 billion in parcel spend. Learn more at veriship.com.